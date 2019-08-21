Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.76. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on B. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $103,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE B traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.63. 145,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.