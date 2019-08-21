Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to report $429.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.80 million and the lowest is $426.56 million. Wendys reported sales of $400.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Wendys’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $20.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Wendys stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,237. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 211,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wendys by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Wendys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,948,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 211,568 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wendys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,419,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Wendys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,353,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

