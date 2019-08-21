Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $99.32. 295,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $104.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

In other news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $2,003,618.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,097.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $149,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,671 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

