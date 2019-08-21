Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 454,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 319.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,679,000. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,174,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 178.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 702,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

