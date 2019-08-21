Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($2.90).

BCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Atreca in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.63 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atreca in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth $32,661,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $28,015,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $17,721,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $11,141,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $8,383,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 155,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89. Atreca has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $21.48.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.