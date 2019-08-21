YPF (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $9.65

Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.65. YPF shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2,253,158 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of YPF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of YPF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 186,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of YPF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 60,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

