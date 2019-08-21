XYO Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, XYO has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $9,809.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, KuCoin, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.82 or 0.04871606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001242 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DEx.top, YoBit, BitMart, KuCoin, LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

