Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 76,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 95,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $14.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Wolfden Resources Company Profile (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

