Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $816,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. 637,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,127,582. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.