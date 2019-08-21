Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,417,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 20,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.88. 64,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.