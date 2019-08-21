Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 124,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.30. 42,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

