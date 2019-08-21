Wintrust Investments LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,877,335 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $913,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,528 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $607,392,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,249,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $524,730,000 after buying an additional 759,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $217,664,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $158,675,000 after buying an additional 1,478,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

NYSE BUD traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $96.01. 50,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,030. The company has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

