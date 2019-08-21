Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $230,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Liberty Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 9.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. New Street Research cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

LBTYA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 172,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

In related news, Director John W. Dick sold 15,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $370,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 20,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $528,507.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

