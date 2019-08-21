Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 25,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. 3,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $21.29.

