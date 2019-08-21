Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PPH traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,088. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.