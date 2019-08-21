Wibson Market Capitalization Hits $1.03 Million (WIB)

Wibson (CURRENCY:WIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Wibson has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Wibson has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $3,446.00 worth of Wibson was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wibson token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wibson alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01313800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Wibson Token Profile

Wibson’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,563,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Wibson is /r/wibson and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wibson is wibson.org . Wibson’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wibson

Wibson can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wibson directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wibson should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wibson using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wibson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wibson and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.