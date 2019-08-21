Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $2,136,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,596.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,747 shares of company stock worth $29,661,946. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $118.93. 646,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.