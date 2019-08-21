Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.60

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $3.92. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 1,166,649 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.11%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,222,912. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Mombourquette bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,225,980. Insiders have purchased 68,975 shares of company stock valued at $280,443 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

