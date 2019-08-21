Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

WPM opened at C$35.72 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$19.87 and a 12 month high of C$37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -595.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$253.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bettina Joan Charpentier sold 2,800 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$100,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,800.

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CSFB raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$35.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

