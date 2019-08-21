Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPRT shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $4.00 price target on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.62% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 237.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 537,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 378,487 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,622,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

