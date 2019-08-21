Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Shares Down 5.8%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.67, 4,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 52,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.