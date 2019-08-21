Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.31, 44,660 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 257% from the average session volume of 12,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned 0.73% of Western Asset Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.