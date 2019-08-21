Westchester Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,758 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 0.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in General Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,029,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 91,237 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in General Electric by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 99,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in General Electric by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 997,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 223,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 794,568 shares of company stock worth $6,904,045. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

General Electric stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,435,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,073,232. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

