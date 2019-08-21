West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.49

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.49 and traded as high as $49.02. West Fraser Timber shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 143,464 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFT. CIBC cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

