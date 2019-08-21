West Branch Capital LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,944 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,571,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after acquiring an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,598,000 after acquiring an additional 517,455 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,966,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,212,000 after acquiring an additional 572,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,403,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 310,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,561. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $635,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

