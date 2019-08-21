West Branch Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $294.07. 151,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,450. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

