West Branch Capital LLC Has $701,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $1,646,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,835. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura boosted their target price on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.99.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,744. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

