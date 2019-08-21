West Branch Capital LLC Has $504,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $4,648,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,791,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

