West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 56.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7,659.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,049,000 after buying an additional 997,472 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AbbVie by 61.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after buying an additional 979,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,362,000 after buying an additional 918,170 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart purchased 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.