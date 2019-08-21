WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) vs. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (NASDAQ:FMBL) Head-To-Head Review

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. WesBanco pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

WesBanco has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WesBanco and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 2 3 0 2.60 Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

WesBanco currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.93%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WesBanco and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $515.23 million 3.65 $143.11 million $3.21 10.72 Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $279.16 million 3.70 $45.53 million N/A N/A

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 27.85% 8.68% 1.39% Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 29.41% 27.09% 2.58%

Summary

WesBanco beats Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 209 branches and 202 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

