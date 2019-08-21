Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,580,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,818,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 147.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,569,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. 385,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,849,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $195.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

