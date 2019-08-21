Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2019 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

8/1/2019 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Farmers National Banc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2019 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

6/28/2019 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2019 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

6/22/2019 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

FMNB stock remained flat at $$13.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Farmers National Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 26.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 509.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

