Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,904 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 100,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 562,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 17.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.