Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,926,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 378,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 553,127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

SIRI opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.