Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,475 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,355,000 after buying an additional 565,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 267,622 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,011,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,602,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,994,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lourenco Goncalves bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,735 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,199.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,510.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,260. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

NYSE:CLF opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

