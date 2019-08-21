WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.73

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.73 and last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

There is no company description available for Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

