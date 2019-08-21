Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of WD stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.58%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $5,075,342.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,283,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,565 shares of company stock worth $9,647,944 in the last three months. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WD shares. ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

