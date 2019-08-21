Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

