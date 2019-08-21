Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.16, 21,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 42,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

