VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $3,956,066.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,514.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Shares of VMW traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.93. 1,619,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.31. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

