VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Shares Up 0.5%

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $3.94, 4,291 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get VIVUS alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.83.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VIVUS, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in VIVUS during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in VIVUS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VIVUS by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIVUS during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVUS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.