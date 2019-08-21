Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Up 9.1%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 4,791,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 217% from the average session volume of 1,511,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIVE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Viveve Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.24.

The firm has a market cap of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

