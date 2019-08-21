Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,139.01

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,139.01 and traded as low as $1,050.00. Vitec Group shares last traded at $1,105.00, with a volume of 9,287 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vitec Group from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,139.01. The company has a market capitalization of $500.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £56,800 ($74,219.26). Also, insider Richard Tyson purchased 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,124 ($14.69) per share, for a total transaction of £29,830.96 ($38,979.43). Insiders have acquired a total of 12,654 shares of company stock worth $14,253,096 over the last ninety days.

About Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

