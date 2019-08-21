Vista Capital Partners Inc. Takes $734,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,036,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,168,000 after buying an additional 153,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,560 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,581,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,102,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,903,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $771,036,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $922,374.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,347 shares in the company, valued at $30,708,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.53. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

