Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 857 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,983,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,943,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,843,000. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. 152,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

