Vista Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 153,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 55,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,759. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

