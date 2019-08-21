Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 728.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.67. 3,646,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,584,313. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.88.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.