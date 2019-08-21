Virtu Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,832 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,267% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 call options.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.60. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

