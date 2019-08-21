Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. New Street Research upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CICC Research upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 457,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,378. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.93. Vipshop has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 202,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

