Viacoin Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $168,486.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00712933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014151 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,152,494 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Coinroom, YoBit, OOOBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.